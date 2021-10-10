Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision in Blackpool yesterday

The incident happened yesterday at around 3 pm.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 11:25 am
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 11:38 am
Blackpool Fire Station. Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore Fire Stations responded to a road traffic collision on Devonshire Road in Blackpool yesterday which occurred shortly after 3 pm.

On arrival at the scene, firefighters found the incident involved a car on its roof on the pavement, however the occupant of the vehicle was able to get themselves out and was then assessed by a doctor who was passing by.

Fire crews then made the vehicle safe by isolating the cars battery.

