Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision in Blackpool yesterday

Sunday, 10th October 2021, 11:25 am
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 11:38 am
Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore Fire Stations responded to a road traffic collision on Devonshire Road in Blackpool yesterday which occurred shortly after 3 pm.
On arrival at the scene, firefighters found the incident involved a car on its roof on the pavement, however the occupant of the vehicle was able to get themselves out and was then assessed by a doctor who was passing by.
Fire crews then made the vehicle safe by isolating the cars battery.