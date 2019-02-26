Female casualty rescued from vehicle following Blackpool road crash

Have your say

One person was trapped following a two car collision in Blackpool this afternoon.

The incident happened at the junction of Vicarage Lane and Waterloo Road.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported that two cars had collided, leaving someone trapped in one of them.

Firefighters from Blackpool and South Shore used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The emergency call was received shortly before 1.45pm.

Meanwhile, Blackpool Transport tweeted; "Due to the junction of Waterloo Rd/Vicarage Lane southbound being blocked Service 3 is being diverted via Waterloo Rd, Hawes Side Lane, Daggers Hall Lane and Vicarage Lane. This is southbound only. Apologies for any inconvenience."