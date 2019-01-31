Faulty traffic lights broken 'for months'

A lack of power has been blamed for the failure of traffic lights at a busy Wyre junction for almost two weeks – although motorists say the problem goes back months.

The lights at the Windy Harbour junction on the A585 near Singleton have been cutting out during rush hour periods, leaving motorists to manoeuvre through the junction themselves.

Highways England has been getting complaints from drivers since June but the problem has come to a head in recent days, with a back-up generator brought in to try and ensure a reliable supply to power.

And despite Electricity North West being informed there was a problem with the power on January 21, frustrated motorists are still waiting for them to be fixed.

Sarah Cross from Cleveleys posted to Highways England on social media, saying: “Are you aware of the ongoing issue with the Fleetwood Road and Garstang Road Windy Harbour traffic lights?

“They’re failing every morning and night at rush hour. It’s so dangerous and needs fixing, it’s been going on for months now.”

The Gazette understands the problem lights have gradually become worse in the past few weeks, during “peak electricity periods”.

A spokesman for Highways England said:“We are aware of this issue and have been working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

“We have checked all our equipment at the junction and have found no issues.

“Our investigations suggest this is an issue with the reliability of the power supply and we have raised this as a matter of urgency with Electricity North West.

“We have deployed diesel generators on-site to temporarily run the lights.

“While we work with Electricity North West to resolve the issue, we urge drivers to exercise extra care when travelling through this junction.”

A spokesman for Electricity North West apologised for the delays and inconvenience caused by the faulty lights.

They said: “An issue with low volts at the local substation has been causing the traffic lights on the junction of Fleetwood Road and Garstang Road West to flicker.

“We were notified of the issue on January 21.

“Our engineers have fitted specialist equipment to monitor the voltage and they have been onsite on Tuesday and yesterday to try and rectify the issue.

“They are continuing to monitor the situation and they will be attending site as soon as possible to help carry out a permanent repair.”

The lights were still out yesterday when The Gazette’s photographer took pictures.

Electricity North West said customers “can contact us 24/7 online, on social media or by calling us free on 105” if they encounter any further problems.