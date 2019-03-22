Extra parking restrictions introduced in Blackpool as residents blame new hotels for congestion

A residents-only parking scheme is being introduced in South Shore after people complained they could not park near their homes due to workers and visitors clogging up the streets with their vehicles.

The development of new hotels and pubs including the Hampton-by-Hilton, Travel Lodge and Velvet Coaster has increased demand for parking in the area.

Osborne Road

Now Blackpool Council has agreed to introduce a permit parking zone in Osborne Road and Withnell Road, with Windsor Avenue and Brighton Avenue also included in the scheme.

Double yellow lines on one side of Osborne Road and Withnell Road will remain, with the other side of the road reserved for residential permit holders only.

Councillors for Waterloo ward who have campaigned for the scheme welcomed the move.

Coun Derek Robertson said: "We have waited seven years for this and I think it will benefit residents.

"Parking is a big issue in South Shore because hotels have been built including the Travel Lodge and Hampton-by-Hilton which do not have enough spaces for the number of rooms.

"We've also got the new hotel at the Pleasure Beach opening soon. As well as visitors, workers are parking in the residential streets from these venues and the Velvet Coaster.

"So something needed to be done, and there is still more to do with something like a multi-storey car park possibly needed for South Shore in the future."

Coun David O'Hara said: "It is very difficult for residents to park. Visitors to attractions including the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle, and those going to the Velvet Coaster are parking in the streets and it is getting congested.

"After the elections we will have to consider what we do with the rest of the streets."

A consultation by the council found 82 per cent of respondents in favour of the scheme. There was one objection but this was ruled out after further consideration.

The zone will operate round the clock seven days a week, with signage at the end of each road warning drivers they are entering a permit parking zone.

It is expected to be operational by May 1 with each household eligible for one visitor and one residents parking pass costing £12.50 each.