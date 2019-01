Emergency roadworks are being carried out on the M55 motorway, with motorists warned of disruption until they're done.

Traffic England said one lane of the eastbound exit slip road at junction three - the Wesham circle - is shut, with traffic woes expected until around 9pm on Friday.

And it said the hard shoulder is also shut eastbound between junctions four and one - Marton circle to Broughton roundabout. They are due to end at around the same time.