Drivers warned over ice on roads as freezing temperatures hit Lancashire

Drivers have been urged to take extra care on the roads this morning after freezing temperatures across Lancashire led to widespread ice and frost, say police.

Clear skies saw temperatures plunge to around -4 °C in Lancashire with lows of -13C (8.6F) recorded in Shropshire - making it the coldest night of the year across the UK.

Anyone taking to the roads this morning is advised to take particular care on rural roads and asked to leave extra time for their journeys.

Drivers are also being asked by police to thoroughly defrost their cars before they set off.

Lancashire Road Police shared a picture on social media of the Bay Gateway in Lancaster covered in ice. Officers jokingly offered residents "free ice skating lessons".

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "It's pretty icy in places around stations, especially car parks and walk ways. Please, be careful and take your time."