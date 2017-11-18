Driver freed after crash in Cleveleys

A driver had to be freed by firefighters after a smash in Cleveleys.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Friday on Rough Lea Road.

Fire crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to the scene and found the driver trapped in a vehicle.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “When they arrived they found the incident involved one vehicle.

“Firefighters released the occupant of the vehicle using stabilisation equipment and a long board.

“The casualty was left in the care of ambulance crews and firefighters were at the scene for approximately one hour.”