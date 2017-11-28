Delays after 'serious' six vehicle crash on M6

One lane has re-opened on the M6 following a serious crash which had earlier blocked the motorway, say police.

The accident, which involved six vehicles, happened at around 8.45am on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33.

Police say they received reports of a car spinning and believe a lorry was also involved in the accident.

One person has been taken to Royal Lancaster Hospital via land ambulance. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown.

Ambulance services say three ambulances, an air ambulance and two senior clinicians were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Highways England said at just before 11am: "Two lanes of three remain closed between J32 and J33 while recovery and clearance work continues following the earlier collision.

"There are now severe delays of well over an hour and a half."

Diversions are in place.

The road was closed for nearly two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

