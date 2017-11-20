'Crazy' pair spotted clinging to bus

Have your say

This stunt - with two people clinging to the back of a bus in Blackpool - has been branded 'crazy' by shocked onlookers.

A picture shared on Twitter appears to show the pair hanging on the the vehicle as it travels around the town centre.

Reportedly taken on Friday night near the Houndshill shopping centre, it was posted with the comment: "Saves on the price of a ticket I guess."

Another Twitter user said they saw the duo near the Winter Gardens, calling their actions 'totally crazy'.

Blackpool Transport has been approached for comment.