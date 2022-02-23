Crash outside Aldi in Bispham sees roads closed and fire crews called to scene

Two cars were involved in the crash outside the supermarket, at the junction of Holyoake Avenue and Bispham Road, at around 9.10am.

Police have shut the junction whilst fire crews make the scene safe and the vehicles await recovery.

The road closure is causing delays and congestion in the area as shoppers heading for the retail park are diverted around the scene.

Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for further details.

More to follow...

