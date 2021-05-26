Crash closes section of M6 near Preston

The M6 northbound at junction 32 (Broughton Interchange) was closed at around 2.50pm.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene and heavy traffic has been building on the carriageway.

Congestion has also been building on the M6 exit slip road leading to the M55 westbound.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have had to close J32 on the M6 due to a road traffic collision.

Please be mindful when travelling in the area, we will update once it has been reopened."

More to follow...

Traffic has been building on the M6 following the crash. (Credit: Highways England)

