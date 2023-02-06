News you can trust since 1873
Collision likely to close Queen's Promenade in Bispham for some time, police say

Police warned a collision on Queen’s Promenade in Bispham was likely to close the road “for some time”.

By Sean Gleaves
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 7:15pm

Police were called to a road traffic collision on Queen’s Promenade at approximately 5.45pm on Monday (February 6).

The incident occurred between Norfolk Avenue and Pembroke Avenue.

Pictures from the scene show police blocked access to the road in both directions as emergency services attended.

A crash closed Queen’s Promenade in Bispham
Eyewitnesses reported the collision involved a motorbike and a pedestrian, but this has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Road closures are in place and likely to be for some time.

“Please find an alternative route.”

Police warned the closure was likely to be in place for some time (Credit: Paul Roscoe)

Congestion was building between St Stephen’s Avenue and Pennystone Road following the closure, but traffic was coping well in the surrounding area.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information about the incident.

