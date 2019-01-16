Chaos on motorways after THREE crashes

Following the closure of the M6 at Carnforth tonight, there has been more chaos on the region's motorways this evening.

North West Motorway Police said an accident at Broughton had blocked those trying to come off the M55 and on to the M6 southbound.

The M55 is blocked where it joins the M6 at Broughton tonight

And they said a second accident was causing problems between junctions 31 and 31a.

Not only that, but the M61 is also blocked southbound near Chorley.

At 8.40pm tonight, Highways England said: "The #M55 in #Lancashire is BLOCKED eastbound between J1 and the #M6 at J32 due to a multi-vehicle collision. There is just under a mile of congestion on approach. Our Traffic Officers are in attendance with the Police and Ambulance Service.

"The #M61 in #Lancashire is BLOCKED southbound between J9 (for the #M65) and J8 near #Chorley due to a multi-vehicle collision. Our Traffic Officers are in attendance alongside the Ambulance Service. There is 1 and a half miles of congestion on approach."

Just after 8.50pm, the agency tweeted to say traffic was moving again on the M55.

Meanwhile, just before 9pm, the roads policing unit said they were preparing to reopen the M6 at junction 35.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing tonight bringing widespread frost and ice, the Met Office has warned.

Just after 9pm Highways England said only one lane was closed on the M61. It said: "Traffic has now been released. 1 lane (of 3) remains closed. Any congestion which was in the area has now cleared and traffic is flowing well past the scene."