Carleton railway crossing barriers stuck...again

Three days after becoming jammed and disrupting traffic, the barriers at Carleton railway crossing are jammed again this evening.

Cars are being turned around on the approach.

On Saturday afternoon, the barrier also got stuck and the road was closed

This isn't the first time the barriers have got stuck. In October last year the barriers remained up and caused traffic chaos. The Gazette also reported in June that rail chiefs employed staff to keep watch of the crossing 24 hours a day due to CCTV cameras not working.