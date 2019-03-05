Carleton Crossing: Level crossing re-opens following early morning failure

Have your say

Problems at Carleton Crossing disrupted traffic and bus services this morning.

The barrier problems which began at around 7am, blocked Blackpool Road in Carleton in both directions.

Carelton Crossing

Bus services, including the number 14 service, were diverted through Poulton.

Blackpool Transport has since confirmed that the barrier which had failed twice this morning has since re-opened, and normal service has resumed.

A Blackpool Transport post to social media said: "Due to level crossing failure at Carleton crossing, the service 14 is diverted at the present moment through Poulton in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

This is the fourth reported incident at Carleton Crossing since December.

On December 8 the barriers malfunctioned, causing the busy road to be closed and traffic turned around. Several days later, on December 11, an emergency incident meant the barriers had to be closed yet again.

