Carleton Crossing forced to close again after van crashes through barriers in Poulton

A van has crashed through the barriers at a railway crossing in Poulton this morning (Tuesday, April 9).



Police initially closed the level crossing in Blackpool Road after a white Ford Transit van smashed through the lowered barriers at around 4.20am.

Network Rail said the crash caused significant damage to the barriers and it was forced to keep the crossing closed until repairs were completed.

According to the railway authority, the crossing was fully functional at the time of the incident and its warning lights had been flashing.

The rail company said the incident is not related to ongoing issues with the crossing's signals and barriers.

Repeated failures at the level crossing have been blamed for regular delays and disruption to rail and road users.

Rail crews were tasked with removing debris from the tracks before the crossing reopened at around 6.15am, ahead of the morning rush hour.

Network Rail then handed the incident over to police who have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Police confirmed that the van driver involved in the collision has not been arrested and no injuries were reported.

Network Rail said the collision has caused significant damage to the crossing which will require further repairs.

A spokesman said: “In the early hours of this morning a vehicle drove through Carleton level crossing when all four barriers were in the lowered position and the warning lights were flashing.

"This has caused significant damage. Fortunately nobody was injured but it could have been very serious.

"The incident is being dealt with by Lancashire Police.

“We are doing all we can to repair the damage and fully reopen the crossing as soon as possible.

"We thank people in the area for their patience while this work takes place."

A Lancashire Police spokesman added: "It appears to be a damage only collision and so not the type of incident we would give out details on.

"But it looks like we were called at around 4.20am today (Tuesday, April 9) to reports of a collision in Blackpool Road in Poulton.

"No-one has been arrested and there is no mention of a fault with the crossing/signals."

According to Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Network Rail recently acknowledged that there is an ongoing problem with the barrier at Carleton Crossing.

He said: "I recently contacted Network Rail to make clear my disappointment over the repeated failures of the Carleton level crossing, causing delays for many constituents travelling to and from Blackpool, as well as my constituents who actually live adjacent to it in Meadow Crescent.

"I know councillors Michael and Alan Vincent have also worked very hard to deal with this problem and I am glad Network Rail is taking the matter seriously.

"I have now received a response which acknowledges there is an issue with crossing barriers detaching in high winds.

"Network Rail is now staffing the crossing when high winds are forecast and will soon be installing reinforcements to the crossing barrier arms which will solve the ongoing problems."