A car slid down an embankment on the M55 following a two-car collision, say Highways England.

Emergency services were called out to the accident at Junction 3 at around 7.20am on Friday, December 8.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The accident had minimal impact on traffic as one car went down an embankment and the other ended up on the hard-shoulder.

"Thankfully nobody was injured.

"All vehicles had been removed by 9am."

Drivers reported some delays around the area.