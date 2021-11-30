Car left stranded on tramway after smashing through concrete fence in Bispham

The incident occurred in Queen's Promenade, near the Highlands Pub, at approximately 7.20pm last night (November 29).

Pictures from the scene show the silver car smashed through the concrete fencing separating the road and tramway.

Police attended the scene but said they were unable to release any further details as it was a "damage only" collision.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they did not attend the incident.

