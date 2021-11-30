Car left stranded on tramway after smashing through concrete fence in Bispham

A car was left partially stranded on the tramway after it smashed through a concrete fence in Bispham.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:03 am

The incident occurred in Queen's Promenade, near the Highlands Pub, at approximately 7.20pm last night (November 29).

Pictures from the scene show the silver car smashed through the concrete fencing separating the road and tramway.

Police attended the scene but said they were unable to release any further details as it was a "damage only" collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The silver car smashed through the concrete fencing separating the road and tramway (Photo by Liam Otley)

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they did not attend the incident.

Read More

Read More
Four men arrested after 'violent incident' in Fleetwood

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A car smashed through a concrete fence in Bispham (Photo by Liam Otley)
The incident occurred near the Highlands Pub in Queen's Promenade (Photo by Liam Otley)
BisphamPolice