Car 'gets stuck' after being 'driven onto tram tracks' near Lidl in Cleveleys

The car allegedly became stuck on the Anchorsholme Lane tram stop in Kelso Avenue at approximately 2.15pm today (October 19).

Pictures from the scene show the silver car - which appears to have been travelling towards Cleveleys - managed to park away from the tracks and onto the platform.

Blackpool Transport and Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car allegedly became stuck on the Anchorsholme Lane tram stop in Kelso Avenue.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.