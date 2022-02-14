Car flips on its roof and another smashes into roundabout in crash near Cleveleys Morrisons

The crash on the Amounderness Way roundabout saw a red Vauxhall Corsa overturn and land on its roof whilst another car smashed into island at around 7.40pm.

The crash shocked those drivers passing the scene, but fortunately, no-one was injured.

After escaping from the car wreck, the drivers were spoken to by officers to establish how the crash happened.

But Lancashire Police said it was unable to say whether anyone was arrested because the crash was "damage-only".

The force despatched a number of units to the scene but ambulance crews were not required.

"I drove past just after it happened," said one eyewitness.

"Everyone was out of the car and stood up waiting on the police. How they got out I will never know though, it was a real mess."