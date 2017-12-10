BREAKING: Lorry fire blocks M6

a huge HGV blaze has blocked the M6 just north of junction 32 at Preston tonight.

Fire and rescue services are on the scene after a lorry trailer caught ablaze just before 8.30pm.

Police and highways agencies are warning drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.

A diversion is in place, taking cars off the motorway at junction 32 at Broughton, around the A6 and on to the M55 and southbound motorists are being taken off at junction 33.

The North West Motorway police posted on social media: "Looks like this will be ongoing for sometime, avoid the area if possible."

More to follow