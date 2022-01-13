Blackpool's Dickson Road shut after serious crash involving mobility scooter rider
A person riding a mobility scooter has been struck by a car in Blackpool this morning (Thursday, January 13).
Police closed Dickson Road after the crash outside the Duke of York pub at around 8.50am.
Ambulance crews have attended and the road remains shut whilst crash investigators work at the scene.
Lancashire Police described the incident as 'serious' but have not released details at this stage.
A cordon is in place across Dickson Road, which remains closed from Banks Street to Cocker Street.
A police spokesman said: "It’s a serious road traffic collision. It came into us at 8.54am. A road closure remains in place."
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.
More to follow...
