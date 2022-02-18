Blackpool Transport suspends all tram services due to Storm Eunice
Blackpool's tram services have been suspended due to Storm Eunice today (Friday, February 18).
All tram journeys have been cancelled until 2pm due to the "extreme weather conditions", said Blackpool Transport.
Buses are still running, including its service 1 between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.
Tram services are expected to resume after 2pm, but this will be dependant on the weather conditions this afternoon.
Read More
A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "Due to the extreme weather conditions right now and high tide, our tram services will be suspended from 11am until 2pm.
"The last tram to Fleetwood was the 9.30am service from Starr Gate and the last tram to Starr Gate was at 10.26am from Fishermans Walk.
"Our bus services are still running as normal including our service 1.
"We will continue to update you with any changes to the services. Please stay safe and stay indoors as advised by the Met Office."
Follow our live blog today for the latest updates on Storm Eunice across the Fylde Coast.Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.