All tram journeys have been cancelled until 2pm due to the "extreme weather conditions", said Blackpool Transport.

Buses are still running, including its service 1 between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.

Tram services are expected to resume after 2pm, but this will be dependant on the weather conditions this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's tram services have been suspended from 11am until 2pm today (Friday, February 18) due to 'extreme weather conditions'

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "Due to the extreme weather conditions right now and high tide, our tram services will be suspended from 11am until 2pm.

"The last tram to Fleetwood was the 9.30am service from Starr Gate and the last tram to Starr Gate was at 10.26am from Fishermans Walk.

"Our bus services are still running as normal including our service 1.

"We will continue to update you with any changes to the services. Please stay safe and stay indoors as advised by the Met Office."