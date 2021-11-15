Blackpool Transport cancels tram services between Starr Gate, Bispham and Fleetwood due to driver shortages

Blackpool Transport said it has cancelled four of its evening services as it struggles with an ongoing driver shortage.

This morning, the Council-owned operator tweeted: "Due to a shortage in crews, our tram service will not be able to operate the following trips today.

"18:38 Starr Gate – Little Bispham, 19:19 Little Bispham - Starr Gate, 20:30 Starr Gate – Fleetwood, 21:33 Fleetwood – Starr Gate.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause."

But there is some good news for bus users. From today (Monday, November 15), Blackpool Transport said it will increase its service 1, meaning the bus will continue to run between Blackpool and Fleetwood every day of the week going forward.

You can view the updated timetable here.

Today's affected tram services (Monday, November 15)

6.38pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

7.19pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

8.30pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

9.33pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

