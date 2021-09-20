Blackpool Transport bus timetable changes to services 1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 and 14 come into force from Monday, September 20, 2021
From today (Monday, September 20, 2021) a number of Blackpool's bus services will become less frequent.
Driver shortages have forced Blackpool Transport to make timetable changes which will affect services across the Fylde coast including 1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 and 14.
Blackpool Transport has confirmed other services will not change and trams will continue to run to their current timetable.
Service 1 - Fleetwood to Starr Gate via Promenade
Service 1 will see a slight tweak to its timetable but will run to the same frequency as now.
Service 5 - Blackpool Victoria Hospital to Halfway House via Town Centre
Service 5 will see a change in frequency and run up to every 20 minutes Monday to Friday (previously every 15 minutes) and every 30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday (previously every 20 minutes).
Service 6 - Mereside to Grange Park via Blackpool Town Centre & Layton
Service 6 will continue to run up to every 20 minutes Monday to Friday and from 19 September, up to 30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday (previously every 20 minutes).
Service 7 - Cleveleys to St Annes via Blackpool
Service 7 will see a timetable change meaning it will run up to every 30 minutes Monday to Sunday (previously every 15 minutes).
Service 9 - Cleveleys to Blackpool via Bispham
Service 9 will change, running up to every 20 minutes Monday to Friday and every 30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday (previously every 20 minutes).
Service 11 - Lytham to Blackpool Town Centre via St Annes
Service 11 will continue to run up to every 20 minutes Monday to Friday and will begin running every 30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.
Service 14 - Fleetwood to Blackpool via Layton
Service 14 will begin to run every 15 minutes Monday to Friday and has a slight change to its Saturday timetable. Service 14 will run every 20 minutes on Sundays.