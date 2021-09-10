The 26-mile race will take over the entire promenade - both road and pavements - between 8am and 3pm on Sunday (September 12)

It means the Prom will be closed to both traffic and pedestrians for 6 miles from Little Bispham to Squires Gate.

A time limit of 7 hours has been enforced on the marathon due to restrictions on the road closure order granted by Blackpool Council.

The event is usually staged in April but was postponed due to coronavirus and rescheduled for this weekend.

A half-marathon will also take place at the same time, with both races starting at 9am near the Imperial Hotel on North Promenade.

