Blackpool Park Road crash near Aldi sees injured girl taken to hospital
Police, fire and paramedics – including the air ambulance – were called to the scene in Park Road, near Aldi, at 3.38pm.
The girl, a passenger, was injured in a collision involving a car and a motorbike, wtih firefighters having to use hydraulic cutting tools to rescue her from the vehicle.
She was handed her over to paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment. North West Ambulance Service were approached for details on her condition.
Police closed the road for a number of hours while fire and ambulance crews attended to the casualties.
Witnesses reported seeing the motorbike ‘in pieces’ as officers taped off the scene. It’s not clear at this stage whether the bike rider or anyone else in the car were injured.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 3.38pm, two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Park Road, Blackpool.
"The incident involved one car and one motorbike, and one casualty was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews using holmatro tools and vehicle stabilisation blocks.
"Crews also assisted with scene safety and remained at the scene for approximately forty minutes.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.