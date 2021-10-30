Blackpool motorcyclist seriously injured after attempted police stop on main road in the resort

The incident happened on Friday morning (29th October) at around 10.50am as the rider - a 24-year-old man from Blackpool - was travelling along the A584 Queen’s Promenade.

The biker was in collision with an Iveco Daily box van at the junction of Montpelier Avenue.

He suffered serious head, arm and internal injuries and was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. Police are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver of the van - a man in his 70s - was not injured.

Lancashire Police say that “due to the circumstances around the collision”, the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have both been made aware of the incident.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “Our thoughts are with the casualty and his family. As you can imagine, this is a serious incident which has affected all involved.

“We are appealing for information after the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and he remains in hospital at this time.

The aftermath of the crash which left a motorcyclist seriously injured close to the junction of Queen's Promenade and Montpelier Avenue on Friday morning

“We would encourage any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage which shows what happened, to come forward.

“If you can help police, please get in touch immediately.”