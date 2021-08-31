Blackpool biker injured in North Shore crash

Police and ambulance crews attended the crash which involved a motorbike and a Ford car at the junction of Devonshire Road and Warley Road at around 12.50pm.

Paramedics treated the biker at the scene and described his injuries as "walking wounded".

It is not clear whether he has been taken to hospital at this stage, but North West Ambulance Service have been approached for an update.

Pictures taken at the scene at the junction of Devonshire Road and Warley Road show the mangled bikebeside a dark-coloured Ford with severe damage to its front

All of the Ford's airbags appear to have been activated due to the impact of the collision.

Lancashire Police have also been approached for further details.

More to follow...

