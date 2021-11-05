Bispham police chase which ended with motorcyclist suffering 'potentially life-changing injuries' referred to watchdog
A police pursuit that ended with a motorcyclist suffering "severe injuries" after they collided with a van in Bispham has been referred to the watchdog
The incident took place in Queen’s Promenade, close to Sandhurst Avenue tram stop, just before 11am on Friday, October 29.
A motorbike was travelling south along the Promenade when it collided with a van which was turning right out of the junction with Montpelier Avenue.
The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" and was rushed to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.
Lancashire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as officers had attempted to stop the motorbike prior to the collision.
Read More
IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: "Our investigation will examine the circumstances prior to the collision to determine whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.
"The collision happened in a very busy part of Blackpool during lunchtime when lots of people would have been out and about.
"We ask anybody who witnessed the pursuit, or who was driving in the vicinity of the crash area, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us."
The IOPC urged anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact as part of their independent investigation.
Anyone with information can call 0300 303 5609 or email [email protected]
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.