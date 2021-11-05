Bispham police chase which ended with motorcyclist suffering 'potentially life-changing injuries' referred to watchdog

The incident took place in Queen’s Promenade, close to Sandhurst Avenue tram stop, just before 11am on Friday, October 29.

A motorbike was travelling south along the Promenade when it collided with a van which was turning right out of the junction with Montpelier Avenue.

The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" and was rushed to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

A police pursuit that ended with a motorcyclist colliding with a van in Bispham has been referred to the watchdog (Credit: Danny Cronin)

Lancashire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as officers had attempted to stop the motorbike prior to the collision.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: "Our investigation will examine the circumstances prior to the collision to determine whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.

"The collision happened in a very busy part of Blackpool during lunchtime when lots of people would have been out and about.

The collision caused serious damage to the concrete fencing between the road and tramway, with two panels smashed and debris scattered on the tracks (Credit: Danny Cronin)

"We ask anybody who witnessed the pursuit, or who was driving in the vicinity of the crash area, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us."

The IOPC urged anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact as part of their independent investigation.

Anyone with information can call 0300 303 5609 or email [email protected]