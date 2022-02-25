A585 Fleetwood Road closed in both directions as emergency workers battle 'barn fire' near Kirkham

A585 Fleetwood Road was closed in both directions while emergency services extinguished a fire near Kirkham.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 25th February 2022, 8:01 am

The closure was put in place from junction 3 of the M55 (Wesham) to Mile Road at around 5.30am on Friday, February 25.

Police urged motorists travelling in the area to use alternative routes while firefighters battled the flames.

"We will give an update once it has been reopened," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Slow traffic heading towards Fleetwood was reported in the area following the closure.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Serivce has been approached for comment.

More to follow...

