The closure was put in place from junction 3 of the M55 (Wesham) to Mile Road at around 5.30am on Friday, February 25.

Police urged motorists travelling in the area to use alternative routes while firefighters battled the flames.

"We will give an update once it has been reopened," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Slow traffic heading towards Fleetwood was reported in the area following the closure.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Serivce has been approached for comment.

More to follow...

A585 Fleetwood Road was closed in both directions while emergency services extinguished a fire near Kirkham.

