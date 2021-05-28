Bank Holiday getaway: These are the roadworks on main roads and motorways to avoid this long weekend

But it won't all be plain sailing - here is a summary of planned new and ongoing roadworks over the coming week, which is correct as of Friday 21 May 2021 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
M6 between junctions 32 and 33 (Turner’s Farm bridge).
Work to install a new support for the bridge in the verge alongside the southbound carriageway is now underway in April. The work will take around 14 weeks and involves a 50mph speed limit – backed by average speed cameras – through the roadworks zone.
M55 junctions 1 to 3.
Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project
A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement
Work to deliver a £150 million new bypass and junction improvements is now underway. The first major construction phase for the project is now underway with work at Skippool and Skippool Bridge junctions where we are dualling a short section of the existing single carriageway A585 and replacing the existing roundabout with a signalised crossroads. Narrow lanes and a speed reduction will be in place. We’ve also started work away from the A585 to construct the new Poulton junction which will form part of the new bypass.
A590 westbound M6 to Brettargh Holt
One lane of the westbound A590 will be closed between 9am and 6pm throughout May and June for construction site decommissioning. A 50mph speed limit will be in place past the lane closure.
A66 Appleby bypass
A seven-month project of bridge repairs and resurfacing started in April. Work to re-waterproof the bridge deck over an underpass at the eastern end of the bypass was completed on Wednesday (19 May). The project will resume on Saturday 12 June with a start on the carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. During the daytime a lane in each direction will remain open, with a 40mph speed limit in place.