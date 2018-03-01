ARRIVE ALIVE: Drivers warned to take extra care in 'treacherous' conditions

Drivers across Lancashire are being warned to drive according to the conditions this morning.

Heavy snow with reports of more to come, has led "treacherous" driving conditions in parts of the county.

A cement mixer overturned on the M6

In the early hours of this morning police were called to reports of an overturned lorry at junction 27 for Orrell.

The lorry blocked access to the northbound carriageway and the driver was described as "walking wounded" by police.

Police say the southbound A56 in Accrington was also blocked after a HGV skidded in the snowy conditions.

The driver is reported to have escaped without injury.

The A56 was blocked while the lorry was recovered

The roads have since re-opened.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would urge all drivers to take extra care this morning.

"Some roads are particularly treacherous.

"Allow extra time to remove snow and ice from your vehicle, remember that stopping distances increase and above all, arrive alive."

Police have since advised that the Grane Road has been closed between the Holden Arms and the Guide roundabout due to poor conditions.

Manchester Road in Burnley has also been closed.

Delays and poor driving conditions have been reported on the M65.