APPEAL: Three taken to hospital after crash in Singleton

Three people were taken to hospital after they were injured in a rush-hour crash in Singleton, say police.

The accident, which involved two cars, happened just before 6pm on Friday, February 23 on Mains Lane.

Police say a Vauxhall and the Jaguar, which were travelling in opposite directions, collided, with the Vauxhall leaving the carriageway.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and a passenger travelling in the Jaguar was also injured. They were all taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but later discharged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the accident and for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re working to establish the circumstances of the collision and would urge any witnesses who could help with our investigation to please come forward.”

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1104 of 23rd February.