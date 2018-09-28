Another bus lane planned to end Broughton A6 rat-run

Cameras could soon be used to enforce another bus lane planned to stop drivers using Broughton village as a "rat-run".

Highways chiefs have revealed plans to further cut the number of motorists travelling along the A6 through the village.

A plan of the proposed new bus lane to stop motorists using Broughton village as a rat-run

Since the new bypass opened, James Towers Way, journeys along Garstang Road have fallen but a high number of accidents have been reported at the crossroads with Whittingham Lane, according to Lancashire County Council.

The new bus lane, on the north side of the village on the A6, would be similar to the one further south, near the M55 junction. It would be in operation at all times and enforced by a speed camera.



Rina Housbey, principal engineer for Lancashire County Council, said: "The number of vehicles travelling through the centre of Broughton has reduced dramatically since James Towers Way opened last year, which was our overall aim.



"However this has led to some people still choosing to travel through the centre of the village, rather than using the new road, so we've developed these plans to stop this from happening.



"The aim is to help people who live and work in the village by reducing unnecessary journeys and rat running."



Only buses, cycles and authorised vehicles would be able to travel through the bus lane, with all other vehicles prohibited.

It would mean drivers would have to travel along the bypass and along Whittingham Lane to access the village.

The proposals are being advertised from today until Friday 26 October.

Email tro-consultation@lancashire.gov.uk and quote reference 8440 to have your say on the plans.