Ambulances on the scene after two car collision

A road was closed after a two car collision near a school, police confirmed.

The incident happened near to St Teresa's Catholic Primary School at around 12:07pm on Saturday (December 9) in Anchorsholme Lane East, adjacent to Fleetwood Road, Cleveleys.

Lancashire Police were notified of the incident and attended the scene where two cars had collided.

No injuries were reported but ambulances were on the scene to treat both drivers for shock, where it was deemed unnecessary to take them to hospital.

The road was closed whilst both cars were recovered.

Police state that there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing and the incident has been put down to being a result of the adverse weather conditions, and are now urging drivers to stay vigilant on the roads.