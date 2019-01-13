All lanes reopen after serious crash on M55

This was the scene on the M55 this evening after a car ploughed into the central reservation.

The crash happened westbound between junctions one and three of the motorway at around 6.20pm this evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said there had been no serious injuries.

He said: "We are at the scene of an RTC on the M55 W/B. Thankfully no serious injuries but debris & vehicles across the carriageway for a considerable distance. Lane 1 will be opened imminently to allow vehicles to pass but please bear with us whilst we clear the other lanes."

Initially traffic was brought to a standstill.

At around 9pm, Highways England said all lanes had reopened but that there were delays on approach.

They said: "All lanes have re-opened. Delays remain on approach, which should now begin to ease. Thank you for your patience today."