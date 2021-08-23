Blackpool Transport confirmed this afternoon (Monday, August 23) that all tram services between Fleetwood and Starr Gate will temporarily stop until the issue is resolved.

Overhead cables have been isolated between Gynn Square and Manchester Square tram stops, after issues were found with wiring near Festival House, by North Pier.

It was unknown how long it would take for trams to be back up and running, but the company said it was "likely to take a while."

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "The overhead wires are isolated between Manchester Square and Gynn Square because of an issue with the wiring near Festival House. It's likely to take some time to fix, and trams are currently still stationary."

Updates to follow.

