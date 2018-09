The A585 Fleetwood Road has been closed in both directions near to The Villa Restaurant following a road traffic collision this morning (September 18, 2018).

Police are warning that motorists travelling from Kirkham will not be able to access the M55 at Junction 3, while those exiting at the same junction will not be able to head towards the town.

Motorists have also been warned to expect delays and plan alternative routes if possible.

