A585 bypass plan: This is when work could start on the £100m route

Plans for a new bypass to ease traffic woe on the A585 are set to go before the Planning Inspectorate for approval.

It was revealed in December the agency had agreed to examine the proposals ahead of a decision by the Secretary of State.

A585 bypass route proposal

If approved, work on the £100m route could begin by March 2020.

It would see a new duel carriageway built to bypass Mains Lane, easing congestion on Lancashire’s most frustrating section of road for commuters.