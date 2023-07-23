News you can trust since 1873
45 minute delays and nearly seven miles of congestion after crash closes lane on M6 near junction 35

Motorists were experiencing delays of around 45 minutes after a crash closed a lane on the M6 near Carnforth.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway following a collision between junctions 34 (Halton) and 35 (Carnforth) at around 11.40am on Sunday (July 23).

Emergency services and traffic officers were called to the scene to recover the vehicles and clear up any debris.

At 1pm, National Highways confirmed the lane closure remained in place and that long delays were building in the area.

A crash closed a lane on the M6 northbound near Carnforth (Credit: National Highways)A crash closed a lane on the M6 northbound near Carnforth (Credit: National Highways)
“There are now delays of 45 mins above normal travel time,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

“There are approximately 6.5 miles of congestion on approach.”

Traffic was also building on the southbound carriageway.

