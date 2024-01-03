Northern Rail has launched a three-day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.

Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm on Friday (5 January) at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, 10 January and Friday, 1 March 2024 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Flash Sale’ extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys

From Blackpool North and South, you can catch a train to Blackburn, Colne, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Oxford Road, Preston, Wigan North Western and York.

“We hope the ‘Flash Sale’ will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.

“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”