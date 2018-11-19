Traffic to and from Devonshire Road site BANNED from turning right to prevent traffic woes

Roadworks close to Devonshire Road site Network Rail was using as a storage depot have come to an end – though work to remove thousands of tonnes of soil will continue for several weeks.

A ramp has been asphalted to the carriageway opposite the biscuit factory and close to the railway bridge, though the temporary traffic lights that caused chaos last week have been removed.

Ongoing work in Devonshire Road, North Shore, on Sunday, November 18, 2018

The site was used by the rail firm during the recent electrification work and the council, in response to motorists who said roadworks should not have been allowed while the Prom is shut, said it had to allow the company to “clear their site”.

However, to avoid any further traffic woes, trucks will only be allowed to turn left into and out of the site – and banned from crossing traffic by turning right – a council spokeswoman said.

It comes after work in the road ended two days ahead of schedule on Friday.

The traffic problems suffered by many last week eased after the council ordered the temporary lights down, though Devonshire Road has continued to see extra traffic because of the Prom closure at Talbot Square, due to the tramway extension.

Track welding is also taking place on the tramway close to the Pleasure Beach in South Shore, which means replacement buses are running between Manchester Square and Starr Gate, Blackpool Transport said.

The “essential works” are taking place from 8.45am for “up to one week”, it added, with buses running “until late evening daily”.