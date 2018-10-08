TRAFFIC NEWS: A585 Fleetwood Road closed following a vehicle overturning

Have your say

The busy A585 road at Greenhalgh is closed following a collision in Thistleton.

The crash involved a blue Dacia and a silver Skoda, which happened on the A585 close to Thistleton Lodge.

The blue Dacia has overturned in the collision and both a man and a woman in the vehicle have been injured.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The man has sustained minor injuries however the woman has complained of chest and back pains.

The road is closed between junction three of the M55 and Mile Road. Traffic from Windy Harbour is being diverted down Mile Road and traffic at the M55 end can't turn towards Greenhalgh.

The fire and ambulance service are both at the scene.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.