Traffic lights failure caused long delays

Problems with temporary traffic lights on a Blackpool road caused long delays for drivers.

A traffic lights failure near roadworks on Amy Johnson Way, South Shore, caused queues heading back onto Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road yesterday morning, resulting in delays of up to 20 minutes.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said the lights failure took place late on Sunday night,

She said: “It’s a private company that is doing the works. We have spoken to them and they have given us assurances that it won’t happen again.”

The lights were fixed at around 8.30am.