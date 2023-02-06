Traffic held up on Blackpool promenade after accident in Bispham
Blackpool Police are currently at the scene of an accident on the promenade at Bispham and are advising drivers to take an alternative route.
No details have been released at this stage about the accident itself but police are keen to alert road users about the traffic hold-up.
Police said in a statement on Facebook: “We are currently at the scene of an RTC on Queen's Promenade near the junction of Norfolk Avenue and Pembroke Avenue in Bispham.
"Road closures are in place and likely to be for sometime. Please find an alternative route. We will update when we can.”