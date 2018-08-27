Traffic banned from Blackpool Promenade as cyclists get to Ride the Lights at Illuminations preview

Tomorrow night is all about the pedal power, as cyclists take over the Prom from 7pm for the special preview event.

The traffic-free Prom will be packed with riders getting a sneak peak of this year’s Illuminations’ display - and showing off their own displays on their decorated vehicles.

This year’s event, in collaboration with HSBC and British Cycling, will also have a hub of activity at the Tower Festival Headland.

Among the highlights will be the MTB Stunt Show, the UK and Europe’s numberone bike demonstration team.

And don’t miss your chance to ride through the Pleasure Beach as they open their gates to participants, complete with resident DJ blasting out the tunes.

Traffic ban on Promenade

Ride the Lights will see the Illuminations switched on early and traffic banned from the Promenade from 7-10pm on Tuesday, August 28, as thousands of cyclists, some dressed in an array of dazzling bulbs, ride through the world-famous display.

The Lights Switch-On will start on the Tower Festival Headland (on the Prom in front of the Tower) at 5pm on Friday, August 31, with the main show starting at 7pm.