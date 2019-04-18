Your views on new road linking the M55 with North Preston: "Road cuts through our village"

The final legal hurdle has been cleared for the creation of a new road linking the M55 motorway with the north of Preston.

The government has given the go-ahead to the so-called Preston Western Distributor Road following a public inquiry last November.

Objections had been lodged to the compulsory purchase orders needed to acquire the land on which the route will be built.

But following a decision by the Secretary of State, construction work is now expected to begin later this year - and be completed by 2023.

The £161m scheme is part of on-going plans to build more than 5,000 new homes to the north west of Cottam - and also includes two separate adjoining link roads.

We asked for your views...

Thousands of houses to be built. Frightening.

Marjorie Donald-Narsden

And where are the schools, shops etc. For all these new houses?

Lucy-Jayne Ashcroft

To little to late, this should of been done years ago.

The roads are to over crowded yet they keep building houses and no schools or dentists etc.

Prestons Rapidly becoming a rubbish place to live.

I live in grimsargh we have one road in one out the traffic is horrendous every day but they keep building houses no roads.

Grimsargh and longridge use to be individual villages because they are growing rapidly they will be come one.

Tanya Louise Smith

They have ruined Preston. I live in Lea Town and this awful fast road plus more houses are cutting right through our village well what’s left of it- all our houses have been downvalued because of the increased building of properties and the simple fact we are all merging into one.

Think when road has gone through after years of distruption and agro we won’t be ableto sell them. Just another polluting noise pest.

Karan Tett

Just a thought, but maybe they could have put junction 2 in before the started building all these houses?

Sean Forgione

I live in Fulwood. Eastway and Sharoe Green Lane a nightmare at peak times, Garstang Road becomes a stand still, its ridiculous.

More to the point what about the poor wildlife ?

Angela Dawn Crossthwaite

This was supposed to be an extension of the m65 round preston linking to the m55 here at the missing junction.

But 1mile roads and roundabouts is better than nothing.

Mark Antoni

What about that fabled Ribble crossing to link this up with the Penwortham bypass?

Rob Rendell

When are we going to stop building more roads?

We need to be coming up with a proper transport strategy which encourages people to leave their cars at home and use public transport!

Helen Dempster

I thought we were trying to get people out of their cars and onto their bikes, buses or trains?

How is this going to help that? When we build more roads we just find that more people buy cars!

Martina Morson