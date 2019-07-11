Yeadon Way closure: here's when roadworks will start

Have your say

With Yeadon Way set to close, here are all the details.

Blackpool Council have announced that Yeadon Way, one of the main routes in and out of Blackpool, will close for "routine maintenance and inspection checks".

Yeadon Way is one of the main routes in and out of Blackpool.

The road closure will be put in place from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, July 17.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool police appeal for whereabouts of missing Samuel Haughton



The council say the works will include "safety checks, routine site analysis, and general upkeep of the road."

Motorists will be diverted along Progress Way, Squires Gate Lane, Lytham Road, Waterloo Road, and Parkinson Way.