Waterloo Road closed due to water leak

Part of Waterloo Road has been closed due to a water leak. Blackpool Council said an emergency road closure has been put in place between Bond Street and Moore Street. Part of Waterloo Road is closed A spokesman said: "United Utilities are doing their utmost to get the leak fixed and the road re-opened as soon as possible."